Houchin: “Schools Should Not Be Used To House Illegal Immigrants”

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are pushing to make sure that schools don’t become shelters for those who enter the country illegally.

Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN-9th) is leading the charge as she brought HR 3941 to the House floor for debate on Tuesday. The bill would make it illegal for illegal immigrants and their children to be housed at schools and colleges.

Houchin said any pushes to use schools as shelters further perpetrate a “failure” on President Biden’s part when it comes to the problems at the southern border.

“As a member of the Education and Workforce Committee we were presented with staggering statistics of Biden’s border crisis,” Houchin said on the House floor. “We learned that over 2,500 migrants are pouring into New York City weekly, with over 87,000 migrants arriving since last spring. It’s obvious action must be taken.”

Securing the southern border has been a big priority for the first-year congresswoman from Indiana. She accuses many Democrats of “ignoring” immigration law.

“That’s why I have become concerned with some proposals to house illegal migrants in our schools and what that means for our students across the country,” Houchin said. “College and university campuses should not be distracted from meeting the educational needs of students because President Biden has failed secure the southern border.”

Her resolution passed the House on a partisan vote.