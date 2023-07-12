The Eagles Add Second Show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse This Fall

INDIANAPOLIS–The Eagles have already announced that they will have their final tour soon. Now they’re adding more shows to that tour.
“Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a second show has been added to the Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye” tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on October 10. The Eagles will now perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 9 AND October 10, 2023,” said Live Nation in a news release on Wednesday.
The concerts begin at 7:30 pm on both of those dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET.
During “The Long Goodbye” tour, the Eagles — currently consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands, with the tour expected to continue into 2025.
The Eagles are one of the world’s best-selling bands, having sold more than 200 million records That includes 100 million sold in the US alone. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.
