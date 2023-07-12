Prestigious All-Boy School Accepts a Transgender

New York City’s Browning School for boys, admitted a transgender student, so it is no longer an all-boys school.

In a letter recently written to parents, the school said, “As a school that proudly celebrates and affirms boys at every stage of their lives, we acknowledge that the many ways in which gender can be lived and expressed are vastly different now than at our founding in 1888,”

No, the requirements to be a boy are still the same now as they were in 1888.

The expensive, $62,500 school added on their website, “The Browning School will consider for admission any child who (i) identifies as a boy or (ii) was assigned male at birth, who wishes to join a boys’ school and is well-served by our mission. We will not consider for admission a student who identifies as a girl at the time of application.”

To cover all of their bases, they added to their website a statement saying they would work to accommodate any of their students who no longer identify as a boy.

Parents are not happy to say the least. A Browning parent raged to The Post on Tuesday, “This decision was very upsetting — and it kind of defeats the entire purpose of sending my kids to an all-boys school.”

Browning has yet to elaborate on their new admission policy. The policy has upset more than just the parents of students.

One of their board members resigned after the policy was changed and proceeded to rip the school in his resignation letter saying, “Browning has degenerated into a morass of dysfunction, misfeasance.”

