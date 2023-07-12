Greyhound Bus From Indianapolis Crashes In Illinois Killing Three People

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greyhound bus traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis crashed early Wednesday in southern Illinois, killing at least three people and injuring more than a dozen others.

The bus was headed west on Interstate 70 just before 3 a.m. EDT when it hit three commercial vehicles parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake westbound rest area outside Highland, Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

The rest area is roughly 45 minutes east of St. Louis and 215 miles west of Indianapolis.

Three people on the bus were killed. At least fourteen others, including the bus driver, were seriously injured. Four people were transported to the hospital by helicopter, state police said.

No one in the commercial vehicles was injured.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

Greyhound says a relief bus is on the way to pick up the remaining passengers.

A spokesman for Greyhound shared the following statement:

“We can confirm an incident occurred this morning involving Greyhound schedule number 1675 traveling from Indianapolis to St. Louis. Multiple passengers, including our driver, have been transported to the hospital. Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time. We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”