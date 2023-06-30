National Geographic Lays Off Remainder of Staff Writers

National Geographic, the popular magazine that is known for documenting the natural world and has been doing so for more than 100 years, laid off the remainder of its staff writers this week.

The latest round of layoffs at the magazine cut 17 editorial positions, including all of the publication’s staff writers, its entire podcast staff, and a group of editors, including one who’d been on staff for nearly 40 years.

The layoffs, which were announced to the staff in April, were part of a wave of cuts from parent company Disney. Most National Geographic staffers at the time were told their positions would be eliminated in two months, resulting in many departures this week, according to a former staffer.

News of the layoffs was reported on Twitter Tuesday when departing magazine staff writers took to the social media platform to announce the news.

“Today is my last day at National Geographic,” Michael Greshko, a former science writer at the magazine tweeted. “The magazine is parting ways with its staff writers, including me.”

Also as a part of the cutbacks the magazine is making, National Geographic has decided to no longer sell the magazine on newsstands starting next year.

The company is shifting their focus to its digital product and it will only offer special editions on newsstands, a spokesman said on Thursday. Subscribers will still get a printed copy each month.