Murr From Impractical Jokers Joins The Hammer & Nigel Show!

Impractical Jokers has become a household name over the past decade. A show about a group of friends who simply ban together to prank the public and even each other with challenges and punishments for each along the way. The New York boys are now taking their shenanigans on the road this summer!

The jokers have wrapped up Season 10 of their truTV show and are headed to Indy for a one-night-only live show. Salvatore ‘Sal’ Vulcano, James ‘Murr’ Murray, and Brian ‘Q’ Quinn will be at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Friday July 28th for The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour.

Murr explained the inspiration for the tour name comes from a fan-favorite punishment from Season 8.

Murr joined The Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about what to expect at the live show, plus some of the worst punishments he’s received on the show and some behind-the-scenes stuff!

Grab your tickets for The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour today!