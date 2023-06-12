Indiana State Baseball Coach Reflects On Team’s Postseason Run

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.–The season came to an end late Saturday night for the Indiana State Sycamore baseball team in the Fort Worth Super Regionals against TCU.

They lost the first game Friday night 4-1 and then the second game on Saturday 6-4, but Indiana State Baseball Head Coach Mitch Hannahs says the players on this team left a lasting impact on the program.

“What they’ve done for our program, we can never repay them. We’ll be indebted to these guys for a long time,” said Hannahs in a press conference after the loss.

Indiana State graduates five seniors off its baseball team. One of those players was Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year Connor Fenlong.

“This is a player-driven club. These guys pushed one another. These guys wanted more this season. Those are the best clubs. The ones I’m referring to are where the coach isn’t doing the pushing all the time. You would have thought these guys were first year guys with how hard they worked in the fall,” said Hannahs.

Fans gave the Sycamores a warm welcome at Terre Haute Regional Airport when they returned on Sunday.

Indiana State made it to the Super Regionals for the first time ever in program history. They also won their first Missouri Valley Conference Title since 2012.

Their last trip to the College World Series was 1986.