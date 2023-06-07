Opening Lineup Announced for Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

INDIANAPOLIS — The first few acts coming to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer have been announced!

So, if you are looking forward to live performances at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, you might want to note a few of these dates in your calendar.

The first six concerts will appeal to fans of all tastes and ages. Kicking off the summer series will be country singer Clint Black on July 28th, followed by Peppa Pig Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure on July 30th.

Other acts on the schedule at this time are:

Keith Sweat – Wednesday, August 2nd

TobyMac – Sunday, August 6th

THE TAYLOR PARTY: TAYLOR SWIFT NIGHT – Saturday, August 12th

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell – Friday, August 18th.

*A note about THE TAYLOR PARTY: This is a “Taylor Swift Inspired Dance Party.” Taylor Swift will NOT be performing on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage.*

Most concerts will start at 7:30 p.m., and the State Fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Shows are free with fair admission.

You can get tickets and learn more here.