Jefferson Shreve Discusses Running for Mayor of Indianapolis

Businessman Jefferson Shreve, who recently secured the Republican nomination for Mayor of Indianapolis, will be facing off against incumbent Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in November.

Hogsett won 58 percent of the vote for the Democratic mayoral candidates in Indianapolis, while Shreve had 66 percent of the vote in the Republican primary.

Shreve stopped by the Kendall & Casey Show today to discuss the Mayoral race, his background, and how he plans to improve the quality of life in his hometown if he is elected.