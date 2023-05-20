No One Hurt in Columbus House Fire, Home Ruined

COLUMBUS, Ind. — No one was hurt in a Columbus house fire Saturday, even though the home is believed to be a “total loss.”

Firefighters were called to a home on Central Avenue shortly after 4 a.m., where they learned that a fire had started in the breezeway between the home and the garage.

About 30 minutes later, the flames were under control. All humans had made it out of the house safely, and firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the home.

Owner Diana McGrady said her niece discovered the fire, and the two were able to escape. At this time, investigators think the fire was started by a heating lamp or an extension cord that were being used to keep some baby chickens warm.

The home sustained about $200,000 in damages. McGrady said the house is insured, but for now, she and her niece are being assisted by the Salvation Army.