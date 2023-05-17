Ryan Hunter-Reay Excited With Smaller Team In Indy 500 Return

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Ryan Hunter-Reay has been out of IndyCar racing for over a year. His last full-time season was back in 2021 after which he did not have a ride once his contract with Andretti Autosport expired.

RHR has been drifting among different disciplines since then, including a couple of drives in IMSA WeatherTech Sportscars.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that RHR would return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in a one-off ride with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing.

“It’s great to be back, and with this team that focuses on Indy only, it’s exciting. These guys are hungry for it,” Hunter-Reay said. “It’s been good to be a part of this smaller effort. It’s a family atmosphere.”

Hunter-Reay spent nine seasons of his career with Andretti Autosport winning 13 races of his 16 career IndyCar victories with the team. One of those being the 2014 Indianapolis 500.

Now with DRR and his teammate from Cusick Motorsports Stefan Wilson, RHR believes that they have the right pieces in place to be a contender, with that confidence also pouring over into their efforts to have a good qualifying effort this weekend.

“As a driver you get excited. If you work with the engineering program in the right ways to make a good race car and qualifying car, we’ve got all the tools to do it,” he said.

Hunter-Reay finished 22nd in his last Indy 500 start back in 2021 He has five career finishes inside the Top 10. He also qualified inside the Top 10 in 2020 and in 2021.