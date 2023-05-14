What Would the Founding Fathers Think About the Illegal Immigration Surge?

A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed

While most of the mainstream media has chosen to ignore the travesty that’s occurring out our Southern Border, Guy Relford is reminded about the language the founding fathers and what they meant by a “well regulated militia”. Not only are arms necessary for our own self-defense, but they are also necessary for the survival of a free state and its citizens.

The founding fathers would say, “why don’t we call out the militia? Why don’t we do what’s necessary to protect the security of this State?”

