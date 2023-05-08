Big Changes In Gate, Security Procedures At This Year’s Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fans can expect several changes to security protocols as they go through the gates for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway has brought in CEIA OPENGATE to provide security devices and special metal detectors that patrons will walk through to get into IMS for this year’s race.

The good news about this is that you will not have to empty your pockets as you go through the devices. They will be stationed at every entrance to the track on race day.

“With hundreds of thousands of fans walking through the gates of IMS throughout the Month of May, our goal is to continue to provide a secure, safe, and very welcoming environment at IMS, while doing our best to ensure a smooth entry with minimal impact to our fans,” said IMS president Doug Boles. “As always, our fans help make this possible by planning ahead and arriving early so they don’t miss any of the pre-race action that takes place long before the green flag waves.”

IMS also reminds you that bags and coolers will still be checked and that glass containers, golf carts, bikes, and illegal drugs are not allowed inside speedway grounds.

All coolers must be no larger than 18 inches by 14 inches by 14 inches in size.

Boles says ticket sales are strong for this year’s Indianapolis 500. The Month of May kicks off this week with the GMR Grand Prix.