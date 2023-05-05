Listen Live
Crash Involving School Bus and Several Vehicles on Indy’s North Side, Eight People Injured

Published on May 5, 2023

Crash Involving School Bus

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS–There was a crash involving a school bus and multiple other vehicles on the north side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon.

IMPD says there were no students on the bus at the time, but 8 people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Medics say they are all in stable condition. It happened near the intersection of 25th street and Keystone Avenue.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

