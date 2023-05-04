Murder Charge Dropped Against Inmate Who Escaped Alabama & Later Caught in Indiana

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — You may remember the Alabama inmate who escaped prison with the help of a jail guard, later caught in Indiana. That inmate has pled guilty.

Casey White agreed to a plea of guilty for his jail escape back in 2022. In exchange, the felony murder case against him has been dismissed. White was charged with murder after jail guard Vicky White killed herself in their car after both were run down by police in Evansville, Indiana.

Prosecutors argued Casey White’s escape played a vital role in Vicky White’s life ending, thus the murder charge.

Both were on the run for 11 days before being spotted by an Evansville car wash worker.

Casey White will be sentenced on June 8th. He agreed to a life sentence with the possibility of parole.