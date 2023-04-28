Last Man Sentenced for 2020 Quadruple Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — In February 2020, a home invasion in Indianapolis resulted in the shooting deaths of four young people: Braxton Ford, Kimari Hunt, Jalen Roberts, and Marcel Wills. The victims were found dead in a residence on Shady Oak Drive.

Today, justice was served for their families as the final man involved, Lasean Watkins, was sentenced to 240 years in prison for his role in the quadruple homicide. Cameron and Desmond Banks were previously sentenced to 220 years each for their involvement.

The trial for the Banks brothers and their accomplice Watkins took place over five days in March 2023. All three defendants were convicted of four counts of murder, four counts of felony murder, and four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Additionally, in October 2022, a fourth suspect, Rodriece Anderson, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The defendants were caught on surveillance footage entering the victims’ residence and fleeing to a vehicle shortly after the shooting. Anderson admitted to driving the suspects to the scene of the crime after they had planned a robbery.

During the trial, the court heard how the inside of the apartment appeared to have been ransacked, with evidence of a safe that had been opened and emptied.