Police: Man Stabbed His Mother in Brownsburg

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A woman in Brownsburg was seriously hurt Monday after police say her son stabbed her in the head.

Police got a call around 12:30pm and found the woman laying outside of a home on Midnight Pass. She was identified as Susan Early, and her son was the man who stabbed her.

Early told police 30-year-old Kyle Braun, had attacked and beaten her in the kitchen of her home. Braun was later found near the neighborhood poolhouse and was taken into custody without incident.

Early was sent to a hospital in critical condition.

Braun was taken to the Hendricks County Jail on preliminary charges of attempted murder and two counts of battery by bodily waste on an officer.