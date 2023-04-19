Man Convicted of 2020 Murder, Killed His Cousin’s Mother & Family Dog

INDIANAPOLIS — He killed his cousin’s mother and the family dog. Now, he’s headed to prison.

Steven Boykin has been found guilty of murder, attempted murder and killing of a domestic animal. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Boykin shot a man in the early morning hours of November 1st, 2020. That man was found at a gas station.

The man told police that Boykin shot him, and he jumped out of a window, got into his car, and drove to the gas station for help. However, he left his mother, Mia Harrison, and their dog Bluego behind.

Indianapolis Metro Police officers arrived to the home on East 30th Place and heard the sound of gunshots. IMPD’s SWAT team was called in, and Boykin was quickly arrested. Harrison and Bluego were found shot to death inside the home. Investigators matched cartridge casings found in the home to Boykin’s gun.

He’s also convicted of aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, and had a felony firearm sentencing enhancement.

The sentencing hearing is set for May 17th.