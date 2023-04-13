Listen Live
Police, Suspect Exchange Gunfire in Kendallville

Published on April 13, 2023

Source: Policeman on crime scene. Red plastic tape and police officer, gun belt, handcuffs and gun. With a sunshine flare coming in.

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police and a male suspect on Wednesday night exchanged gunshots at a Kendallville apartment complex, Indiana State Police say.

The complex has about 100 units, at least some which were being evacuated.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Berry Lane, located within the Drake Terrace apartments, right off State Road 3 on the west side of the city.

Officers located a male suspect armed with a rifle on an upper balcony of the apartment building.  Police from multiple jurisdictions are involved.

No one has been injured, according to an email sent from Indiana State Police at 10:15 p.m., when the standoff remained active.

