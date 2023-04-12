Former ER Nurse Sentenced for Tampering with Pain Meds

INDIANAPOLIS – A former emergency department nurse at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville, Indiana was handed a 3 year federal prison sentence for tampering with patient medications.

Jennifer Adams, 38, is accused of taking injectable pain medications including fentanyl, morphine, ketamine and more and using them on herself.

The Department of Justice says Adams would refilled the vials with saline and super glued the lids back on after stealing the medication. She wound up using the tampered medication on thirty to forty patients in need of pain relief.

Adams was given 3 years of probation and supervision after she’s released from federal prison. She’ll also have to pay a $1,000 fine.