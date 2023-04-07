Listen Live
AG Todd Rokita Believes The Ban On Gender Transition Procedures for Minors Is “Common Sense”

Published on April 6, 2023

Governor Holcomb signed Senate Bill 480 Wednesday, banning trans-minors from receiving gender-affirming surgeries and healthcare such as puberty blockers.

Attorney General Todd Rokita has been vocal of his support for the bill since day one. He has not only been an advocate for the SB 480, but has investigated the research behind gender affirming care.

AG Rokita joined Hammer and Nigel Thursday to discuss what Senate Bill 480 entails, more importantly what it does not prevent, his response to the ACLU’s lawsuit against the state in retaliation, and more.

