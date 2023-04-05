Governor Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Gender-Affirming Care for Minors, ACLU Responds

STATEWIDE–Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill Wednesday that bans all gender-affirming care for minors. He had called the bill “clear as mud” earlier in the week.

It prohibits doctors from providing gender transition procedures like prescribing puberty blockers to minors.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLU of Indiana intend to challenge the law in court.

“This is a devastating development for transgender youth in Indiana and heartbreaking for all of us who love and support them. Indiana politicians continue to fail trans youth, so it is up to each and every one of us to rise against their ignorance and surround these young people with strength, safety, and love. In addition to targeting an already vulnerable group, this law blatantly disregards the rights of parents and families to make decisions about their children’s health. The ACLU is dedicated to overturning this unconstitutional law and is confident the state will find itself completely incapable of defending it in court,” said Jane Henegar, ACLU of Indiana Executive Director, Wednesday afternoon.

State Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo) also issued a statement about the Governor’s decision:

I am very pleased to see Gov. Holcomb support my bill, which addresses the need to protect a group of vulnerable Hoosier children. We have the utmost compassion for children suffering with gender dysphoria and they deserve sensible counseling. Gender related procedures on children are growing at an alarming rate in the United States while other countries are scaling back their use. Since these procedures have irreversible and life-altering effects, it is appropriate and necessary for our state to make sure these procedures are performed only on adults who can make the decision on their own behalf.

Holcomb had until Wednesday to either sign the bill, veto it, or allow it to become law by doing nothing. The law takes effect July 1st.

Holcomb vetoed a ban on transgender females competing in girls’ sports last year, though his veto was overridden by lawmakers.