Kegan Kline Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Kegan Kline has pled guilty to all twenty-five child porn charges.

On Thursday, Kline told the judge in the Miami Circuit Court that his mind is clear enough to plead guilty. The judge clarified that this would mean no trial and sentencing would be left up to the judge. Kline said he understood, and continued with his change of plea.

Kline, 28, will have to register as a violent sex offender once he’s released from prison.

Kegan Kline was originally arrested in 2016, with more child sex crime charges added throughout 2017.

Kline was accused of using a fake social media profile called “anthony_shots” to message girls and ask for nude pictures. Investigators in the 2017 Delphi murders case believe Kline used that profile to message Liberty German the night before she and Abigail Williams were murdered.

Kline has never been officially charged in the Delphi murders case. Richard Allen, 50, was arrested and charged with the girl’s murders in October of 2022.

Indiana State Police told WIBC they will continue to investigate any connection Kegan Kline may have with the Delphi murders case.