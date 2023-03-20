Hoosiers Helping Craft GOP’s House Legislative Agenda In Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A handful of House Republicans are in Orlando this week as the GOP puts together what it wants to accomplish for the 2023 fiscal year. The meeting is likely where Republicans will roll out a counteroffer on a budget to President Biden.

The event hosted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has two Hoosier lawmakers among those meeting at the retreat. Rep. Rudy Yakym (R-IN-2nd) and Rep. Erin Houchin (R-IN-9th) are offering what they feel is essential for Republicans’ legislative agenda.

For Yakym, it’s the issue that many Republicans have been bitter about, which is spending.

“Just last week, (President Biden) rolled out his budget, an $82 trillion disaster for the American people,” Yakym said at the event’s opening press conference Sunday. “The single biggest issue we are hearing about is inflation, and President Biden just didn’t get the memo that you can’t solve an issue by spending more money.”

Houchin is focused on education, primarily on helping American children catch back up after being hampered during the COVID pandemic. But, she is also advocating for parents who she feels are getting the shaft on what their children are learning in school.

“We are restoring transparency and putting parents back in charge of their kids’ education,” Houchin said.

Houchin also touched on how she feels President Biden has made inflation worse and again touted her recent trip to the southern border.