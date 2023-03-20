Season Over for the Indiana Hoosiers, They Fall to Miami

ALBANY, NY.–The season is over for the Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team. The Miami Hurricanes jumped out to an 8-0 lead and led most of the way in an 85-69 victory over Indiana in the Round of 32.

Miami moves on to face Houston in the Sweet 16.

Indiana trailed by as many as 13 in the first half and 15 for the game, but they did cut the deficit to 40-35 on a Miller Kopp 3 right before the halftime buzzer sounded.

They raced out to a 43-40 lead, but then Miami retook the lead 51-49 with 12:25 to go on a jumper by Jordan Miller. They would never trail after that.

Miami outrebounded Indiana 48-31.

Indiana finishes the season with a 23-12 record. The careers of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, and Miller Kopp come to an end at Indiana with this defeat.

For the Hoosiers, Jackson-Davis scored 23 points, snagged 8 rebounds, and blocked five shots in his final college basketball game. Kopp scored 8 points and Thompson had 11. Freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino had 19 points.