Officer ‘Justified’ in Shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A police officer who shot and killed a teenager last November is now, legally, in the clear.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Andrew Fry shot and ultimately killed 18-year-old Wyatt Beckler. Months later, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office has ruled that Fry was “justified” in his actions.

It seems that Beckler called 911 and told the dispatcher that a man matching his own description had pointed a gun at someone else. When Fry got to the scene near Poplar Street and Hoagland Avenue, he saw Beckler, who refused some of his commands.

Eventually, Fry shot him. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Investigators now think that Beckler wanted to die, and this was his way of committing suicide. Apparently, he had been looking at “suicide by cop” videos on YouTube before deciding to make his own 911 call.

If you or someone you know needs help, reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or by clicking here.