NWS: Expect Chilly Weekend Across Indiana Followed by a Warmup

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service says temperatures are dropping all across Indiana. Nearly the entire state will have high temperatures only in the 30s Saturday and Sunday, but it is a different story for next week.

“It’s basically a statewide cool down. We have lows in the upper teens to low 20s everywhere tonight (Friday) and tomorrow night. Some snow showers might be possible Saturday morning and then generally quiet weather thereafter. Then there will be sunny conditions on Sunday with lighter winds,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff doesn’t anticipate the snow to be “too substantial.”

“By Tuesday, highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s and then we’ll be closer to 60 by Wednesday,” said Eckhoff.

He does, however, think it’s likely that there will be rain by Wednesday that could last into Thursday, but it’s too early to project how much.