Indianapolis Colts Part Ways with QB Matt Ryan

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts plan to part ways with quarterback Matt Ryan reports The Athletic.
Ryan spent one season with the Colts and threw for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.
The Colts also traded starting Cornerback Stephone Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys Tuesday. Indianapolis was given a 5th round pick in return. Gilmore had two interceptions for the Colts last season.
