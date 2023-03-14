Watching Closely for Unsafe Drivers

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — With St. Patrick’s Day approaching and the ongoing NCAA Tournament, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be “cracking down” on unsafe drivers.

The Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that there will more patrols throughout the county between now and April 4th. These are part of an effort by the Boone County Traffic Safety Partnership to keep people safe.

Police are encouraging you to drive sober, or to get a ride if you have been imbibing. They are planning to enforce a “zero tolerance” policy for aggressive/impaired driving and speeding, which are common factors in car-related deaths.

While it may seem obvious, Boone County Sheriff Anthony Harris says, “Choices behind the wheel matter. One mistake is all it takes for someone to get injured.”

Devon McDonald – Executive Director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute – echoes similar sentiments. He notes, “Last year, Indiana saw more traffic fatalities than we’ve seen in over a decade, and it doesn’t appear to be improving… It’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck approach to turn this around.”

As a reminder, some of the best ways to stay safe on the road include:

Wearing a Seatbelt

Driving Sober, or Getting a Ride if Intoxicated

Keeping Your Eyes on the Road

Avoiding Speeding.

If you see someone driving erratically, get to a safe place and call 9-1-1.