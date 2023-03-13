IMPD: Five Teenagers Arrested, Several Guns & Attachments Found

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested five men Saturday for possessing illegal weapons and marijuana.
Detectives identified 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe, who was making threats in retaliation for a recent shooting and tracked him near the 4900 block of Julian Avenue. Later that day, Officers regulated a traffic stop of a vehicle that Lowe was in.
According to officers, there was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers found the following:
- Handgun with a scratched serial number, extended magazine, and Glock switch
- Assault rifle-styled pistol with a scratched serial number and a Glock switch
- Handgun with a extended magazine
- Handgun
- Marijuana
- Handgun with an extended magazine found in the vehicle
- Assault rifle-styled pistol found in the vehicle
- Handgun found in the vehicle
- Glock switches attach to guns and convert the guns from semi-automatic to automatic.
Officers made the following arrests:
- 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
- 19-year-old Dwayne Johnson – possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
- 18-year-old Christian Richardson – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
- 18-year-old Sylvarion Crayton – possession of marijuana
- 18-year-old Jeremiah Kimbrough – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
-
Creepy Biden Remembers His Favorite Nurse: "She'd Whisper In My Ear...And Actually Breathe On Me."
-
NWS: Possible Tornado Damage from Monday's Storms
-
Man Found Shot Outside Greenwood Restaurant, Later Died
-
NWS: Heavy Rain, Flooding Both Possible Across Indiana on Friday
-
Hoosiers Get Ready for Senior Night, Final Regular Season Contest
-
Zelensky Threatens Americans Who Don't Want to Give Money to Ukraine
-
Kegan Kline's Father, Podcaster, & "anthony_shots" Model Named Potential Witnesses
-
Indiana is near the top of Pro 2A States