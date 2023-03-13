Listen Live
IMPD: Five Teenagers Arrested, Several Guns & Attachments Found

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested five men Saturday for possessing illegal weapons and marijuana.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe, who was making threats in retaliation for a recent shooting and tracked him near the 4900 block of Julian Avenue. Later that day, Officers regulated a traffic stop of a vehicle that Lowe was in.

According to officers, there was a strong smell of marijuana in the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers found the following:

  • Handgun with a scratched serial number, extended magazine, and Glock switch
  • Assault rifle-styled pistol with a scratched serial number and a Glock switch
  • Handgun with a extended magazine
  • Handgun
  • Marijuana
  • Handgun with an extended magazine found in the vehicle
  • Assault rifle-styled pistol found in the vehicle
  • Handgun found in the vehicle
  • Glock switches attach to guns and convert the guns from semi-automatic to automatic.

Officers made the following arrests:

  • 18-year-old Kentavion Lowe – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
  • 19-year-old Dwayne Johnson – possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • 18-year-old Christian Richardson – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number
  • 18-year-old Sylvarion Crayton – possession of marijuana
  • 18-year-old Jeremiah Kimbrough – possession of a machine gun and possession of a firearm with a scratched serial number

