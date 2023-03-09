Biden Administration Loses Major Immigration Case in Florida

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody ran circles around President Biden and his immigration policies on Wednesday.

A federal judge in Florida denied the Biden Administration’s use of parole to release migrants into the United States. The judge went on to say the practice was unlawful and said the administration was turning the border into a,

“Meaningless line in the sand.”

Attorney General Moody went on after the hearing to say, “President Biden is responsible for the border crisis and his unlawful immigration policies make this country less safe. A federal judge is NOW ordering Biden to follow the law, and his administration should immediately begin securing the border to protect the American people,”

It is about time someone held President Biden accountable for the border crisis.