Nevada Man Arrested For Hauling Cocaine In Southern Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A big hunk of cocaine was found and a man was arrested in a traffic stop near Seymour Tuesday.
State police say they pulled over Jhonatan Carrillo, 27, of Las Vegas, on I-65 in Jackson County. They didn’t say what for, but troopers say they immediately became suspicious that something was fishy so they had a K-9 sweep the Honda CRV.
“During the traffic stop, Trp. Miller became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place,” said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. He deployed his K-9 “Bosco” on the exterior of the vehicle. Bosco alerted to the odor of illegal drugs coming from the vehicle.”
That’s where troopers found about 4-and-a-half pounds of cocaine, a street value of about $50,000.
Carrillo was arrested and is facing several drug charges.
