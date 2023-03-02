Attend Free Diabetes Education Classes This Month

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you or someone you know has diabetes, you might be interested in four free education classes that will be offered on Wednesdays in March.

Everyone is welcome to attend these events, which are geared toward adults with pre-diabetes and diabetes. Children and pregnant women are usually connected with other resources.

Here, you and your friends/family can learn more about the disease, how to manage it, what medications are available, and more. There will also be opportunities to meet with a pharmacist, nurse, dietician, and others throughout this process.

The Marion County Public Health Department Tweeted that the courses will be held March 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th at the Beech Grove branch library. And, if you cannot attend the classes from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. this month, you will have other opportunities.

Stacie Hurrle – a Diabetes Health Educator with the Marion County Public Health Department – says free education courses are offered every month, and there are virtual and in-person options.

However, she does ask that you attend all four classes if you decide to participate. She says that a lot of complex information about diabetes gets broken down across the four sessions.

That being said, if you can only attend three of the four sessions, you may have opportunities to make up your missed class.

Hurrle also emphasizes that these classes can be comforting for pre-diabetics and diabetics, because you will get to learn with others who are facing similar challenges. You will see that “you are not alone.”

They are also great ways to keep up with the latest diabetes information, even if you have had the disease for some time.

Register online here. Learn more about Type 1 Diabetes here, and Type 2 Diabetes here.

Beech Grove Branch Library

1102 Main Street

Beech Grove, IN

Call 317-221-2094 for more information about the classes. Check for upcoming classes here.