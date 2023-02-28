One Killed, One in Hospital from Vanderburgh County Shooting

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. — One victim is dead and another is in the hospital from a shooting in Vanderburgh County.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff said they were called to shots fired at a home on the intersection of Cypress Dale Road and S. Happe Road around 5:00 p.m. Monday.
Inside, officers found one person who had been killed in the shooting. Another person was found with a gunshot wound to the head. They were taken to the hospital, but police have not yet given an update on their condition.
During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Department identified two suspects in the shooting.
Detectives questioned one suspect, but the other was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. That suspect was found behind a business on Morgan Avenue and N. Boeke Road in Evansville, near the police department. Police say that the suspect is currently being treated.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference over the shooting at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.
