Police “Frustrated” As They Look For Person Who Shot A 4-Year-Old Boy

INDIANAPOLIS — A four-year-old boy who was shot on the near-north side of Indy late Tuesday night is still recovering in the hospital.

Police say that the boy was hit by gunfire from the outside the back of a home that the boy’s family had been renting as an Airbnb near 29th and Delaware. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital for Children where he is in bad shape, but stable.

“The investigation is still ongoing. It’s certainly frustrating to our officers as you can imagine,” said Ofc. William Young with Indy Metro Police. “What’s on the mind of our officers and first responders when we get a call like that, it’s certainly disturbing.”

Police have not shared any other information on where the shots came from or who may have fired the shots. Young said that the lack of information is making many close to the case upset.

“Tempers are high. Emotions are high,” Young added. “Our main thing is that the child is being tended to medically. Whenever we have a child struck by gunfire, it’s unnecessary, number one. But, this should wake the community up and they should want to give us that information.”

Young made a call to the person who pulled the trigger to turn themselves in.