INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, the Marion County Public Health Department will be hosting free dental clinics for kids.

If you have a child or children between the ages of 1 and 18 and you live in Marion County, you might want to head to one of the clinics this month. The Dental Health program will be covering most of the costs in order to help those who do not have insurance.

Basic care like x-rays, cleanings, and fluoride applications will be provided. Professionals are hoping kids will be inspired to “brush, floss” and “smile.”

Long-term dental health is possible if kids (and their families!) consistently see dentists, have their teeth checked and cleaned, eat and drink healthily, and brush and floss regularly. Children who play sports might also consider wearing mouth guards.

You can bring your child to one of these clinics for an urgent concern before 10 a.m. without needing an appointment. After that time, though, you will have to sign up for a spot.

The following locations will be participating from 8 a.m. to noon on the listed days:

Pecar Dental Clinic – Saturday, February 4th

6940 North Michigan Road

317-221-7574

1650 Dental Clinic – Saturday, February 11th

1650 North College Avenue

317-880-0888

Forest Manor Dental – Monday, February 20th

3840 North Sherman Drive

317-221-3013

Cottage Corner Dental – Monday, February 20th

1434 Shelby Street

317-221-7397

Blackburn Dental Clinic – Saturday, February 25th

2700 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Street

317-931-4301

*Learn more by calling Dental Health at 317-221-2329.*