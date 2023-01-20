Listen Live
INDOT to Reopen I-70 Westbound Through the North Split

INDIANAPOLISThe Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen I-70 westbound through the North Split interchange this weekend.  

Westbound lanes of I-70 are expected to be open by Sunday morning, weather permitting.

Workers will be shutting down the I-70 westbound ramp to Michigan Street Friday night at 9 p.m. to place pavement markings and move barrier wall. The ramp will reopen Sunday morning with the reopening of I-70 westbound.

During the closure of the ramp, drivers can access downtown via the MLK/West Street exit.   

There will also be intermittent lane restrictions on I-70 westbound from Emerson Avenue to the North Split Friday and Saturday nights.

Last week, I-70 EB was opened through the North Split interchange.

I-65 NB will detour along I-70 WB and I-65 SB traffic traveling through Indianapolis will continue using the detour along I-465 until the I-65 movements are completely open in late spring of 2023.  

Access to downtown Indianapolis will be maintained via:  

  • I-70 WB collector/distributor (C/D) exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect) 
  • I-65 NB/ I-70 EB exit ramp to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)  
  • I-70 WB to Martin Luther King. Jr/West Street  
  • I-65 SB to Meridian Street  
  • All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split   

