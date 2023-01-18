The Festival of Ice Returns to Carmel

CARMEL — Are you interested in ice carving?

If so, consider checking out the Festival of Ice this weekend in Carmel. Starting Friday and going through Sunday, the festival will allow you and your family to see talented carvers make sculptures of ice.

Friday evening, you can check out the carvings on Main Street in front of Woodys Library Restaurant, Agave Bar & Grill, Petos, Muldoon’s, The Pint Room, and Anthony’s Chop House.

Saturday, you can watch the artists at work at Carter Green from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be a Chili Cook-Off Saturday afternoon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., so you can enjoy a warm snack while perusing the cold creations.

Finally, you can enjoy the festival’s conclusion at the “carve off” Sunday. The City of Carmel describes this as a “head-to-head competition on stage in a tournament style format.”

You and your family will also be able to skate this weekend, if you enjoy that seasonal activity. Learn more at TheIceAtCarterGreen.com.