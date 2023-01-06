Arrest Made After Homicide on Alsuda Court

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have arrested a man for an December 28th homicide on Alsuda Court.

IMPD officers went to 3408 Alsuda Court after learning that someone had been shot. There, they found 31-year-old Joshua Hopson, who was pronounced dead by Indy’s Emergency Medical Services.

Detectives have now arrested 38-year-old Emmanuel Newman in connection with this shooting. IMPD did not say what exactly had led them to Newman as a suspect.

If you know anything about this, please reach out to Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

Detective Kyle Hoover

Email: Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov

Phone: 317-327-3475