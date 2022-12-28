100mph Police Chase Down State Road 63

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. — ISP arrested a man for being impaired and going on a high speed chase with police.

Tuesday afternoon, an ISP trooper pulled over a man from Milwaukee, Wisconsin on State Road 63 by Perrysville. The trooper found out that the driver, Azjuan Meriwether, didn’t have a license and was wanted for resisting arrest in Vanderburgh County.

The ISP trooper tried to arrest Meriwether, but instead of getting out of the car Meriwether cursed out the officer and sped away in his SUV.

That started a chase which soon went over 90 to 115 miles per hour, driving southbound in the northbound lanes of the state road. It wasn’t until they were both all the way south by State Road 71, that the trooper called off the chase due to public safety concerns.

It wasn’t long until the chase started back up again, as reports came in to police that Meriwether’s SUV was stuck on a median by State Roads 63 and 36. But, by the time police got there witnesses said that Meriwether had driven into Vermillion Rise Mega Park. Worried again about the risk to the public, the trooper didn’t pursue Meriwether.

Two other local police departments joined the chase that went through Clinton and Blanford. On the bridge over the Wabash River on State Road 63, police closed traffic and deployed devices to flatten the SUV’s tires, which worked. Meriwether stopped the vehicle soon after passing into Terre Haute on U.S 41.

Meriwether jumped out of the SUV and ran on foot, but didn’t get far as police tased him and put him under arrest.

Troopers found Meriwether to be impaired, and searched his car to find marijuana, one pound of heroin, half a pound of meth, and a quarter pound of cocaine.

Meriwether now faces 13 charges from his arrest.