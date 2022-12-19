FBI, Greenwood Police to Hold News Conference Wednesday to Discuss July Mass Shooting

GREENWOOD, Ind.–The FBI and Greenwood Police Department will be holding a joint news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the mass shooting that happened at the Greenwood Park Mall July 17, 2022.

It is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood City Building. Police could discuss the shooter’s motive and what was on his cellphone.

The shooter killed three people at the mall before an armed bystander, Elisjsha Dicken, shot and killed the shooter.

The victims were 56-year-old Pedro Pineda, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, and 30-year-old Victor Gomez. All three of them died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to autopsy reports released July 19.