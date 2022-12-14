NWS: Rain Wednesday, Then Much Colder Air is Coming

STATEWIDE–Rain will fall throughout the state Wednesday. Then later this week and into next week, the National Weather Service says you can expect frigid temperatures.

“Across the state, most places could get half an inch to 1.75 inches of rain. After today, we should be dry into next week,” said Chad Swain, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Even though it will be dry, temperatures will be below normal across Indiana and other portions of the Midwest.

“You can expect below zero wind chills and the potential for air temperatures to be down into the single digits. As we head towards Christmas, we’re looking for arctic air to move in. Look for high temperatures to be in the 20s and 30s by Saturday and continue that way into next week,” said Swain.

Swain doesn’t see any chances for snow as of yet.

“You’ll still want to watch out for the wind. There will be wind gusts around 30 mph at times,” said Swain.