Two Southern Indiana Child Predators Headed to Federal Prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two men from southern Indiana are heading to federal prison for a plan to distribute child sex abuse material.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Jason Jolley, 43, and Scott Spear, 50, emailed each other about their mutual interest in child sexual content in 2016. They also sent child sex abuse images to one another.

Also in 2016, Jolley used Kik messenger to distribute child sex abuse material to an undercover officer in Washington, D.C.

Jolley was sentenced to nearly 6 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute and receive sexually explicit materials involving children and distribution of sexually explicit materials involving children. Spear pled guilty to conspiring to distribute the child sexual abuse materials and was sentenced in October to 5 years in federal prison.

As part of the sentence, Jolley will have 10 years of probation following his release from federal prison. Spear got 7 years of probation. Both men must register as a sex offender for the rest of their lives.