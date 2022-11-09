Patriotism and Love of Country: Honoring Veterans in Indianapolis on November 11

What is Veterans Day and why do we celebrate it?
Veterans Day is a public holiday held on the anniversary of the end of World War I, on November 11, to honor US soldiers. This holiday is a celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.
What are some interesting facts?
It wasn’t always called that—and it has to do with how the holiday got started. Veterans Day can trace its origins back to November 11, 1919, the one-year anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I. President Woodrow Wilson declared that day “Armistice Day.” In 1926, Congress passed a resolution to make it an annual occurrence. A WWII veteran, Raymond Weeks worked tirelessly starting in 1945 to expand Armistice Day to include all veterans. Accordingly, the name was changed from Armistice Day to Veterans’ Day.
What does Veterans Day really mean?
November 11th is an important day for every American and is intended to honor and appreciate all servicemen and women who served the United States in all wars. This is a day to say thank you to mainly living state people. On this day, parades and church services are organized, and in many places, the American flag is hung at half-mast.
This is where you can honor loyalists in Indianapolis:
- When: The Indianapolis Veterans Day Parade is on Friday, November 11, 2022 at noon.
- Where: Parade step-off is at Noon and starts at Michigan & Pennsylvania St. The route is south on Pennsylvania Ave., west on New York St., and then north on Meridian St. The route is based around the Legion Mall and Indiana War Memorial. Parade ends at Meridian & St. Clair.
- Why: The date in Indianapolis is observed with a breakfast, a day Service, and a Parade. The Veterans Day Council’s charge has not changed since it was organized in the 1960s: to appropriately recognize the Veterans of Indiana so that their deeds and sacrifices will not be forgotten.