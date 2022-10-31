Indiana State Police announce arrest in Delphi Murders case

Indiana State Police have announced that a man by the name of Richard Allen has been arrested for the killings of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana more than five years after the girls were found dead on a hiking trail.

The announcement came from an emotional Indiana State Police superintendent Doug Carter Monday morning during press conference.

“Today is not a day to celebrate, but the arrest of Richard M. Allen, of Delphi, on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to a conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation,” Carter said.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is due back in court on Jan. 13 for a pretrial hearing. A preliminary trial date has been set for March 20.