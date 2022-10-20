Hoosiers Start Season At No. 11 In Associated Press Preseason Poll

With the enactment of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 came progress for women’s athletics programs. They made strides toward equity with men’s programs. IU’s women’s basketball program played its first official game as a varsity sport on Jan. 22, 1972. Indiana won that game by defeating Valparaiso 70-40. The women’s basketball uniforms initially doubled as the uniforms for the softball team. Total expenses for the 1972-73 women’s basketball team, including travel, lodging, meals, officials, entry fees and uniforms, were $3,222.36.

Now, the IU Department of Athletics offers 12 varsity sports for women and 10 for men.

50 Years Later…

Indiana women’s basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll. It marks the 58th consecutive week that the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll.

IU is coming off consecutive Sweet Sixteen appearances where it finished 24-9 overall in 2021-22 and are highlighted by All-Americans graduate student guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes. The program will also welcome seven new players to its roster this season including 2022 Indiana Ms. Basketball junior guard Sydney Parrish and senior guard Sara Scalia.

Indiana was selected to finish second (media) and third (coaches) in the annual Big Ten preseason polls earlier this month as Berger and Holmes earned spots on the All-Big Ten preseason team.

Season and single game tickets for the upcoming campaign are now on sale through the IU Ticket Office by visiting its website, calling 1-866-IUSPORTS or in person at the West lobby ticket office in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.