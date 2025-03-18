Listen Live
True Crime Tuesday With Kendall & Casey

Published on March 18, 2025

Every Tuesday, Kendall & Casey take a captivating break from politics to explore the shadowy world of crime, mystery, and intrigue.

With sharp analysis, compelling storytelling, and a dash of humor, they dig into everything from notorious cold cases to eerie local mysteries.

True Crime Tuesday isn’t just about the stories you’ve heard; it’s about the ones that leave you questioning everything.

Whether it’s a high-profile investigation or a chilling tale from your own backyard, Kendall & Casey keep you hooked with their unique perspective.

Catch the thrill and uncover the secrets that prove sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.

Tune in to True Crime Tuesday, only on 93.1 WIBC.

Click here to listen live.

Time: Every Tuesday, 10:15 – 10:25 AM.

Take a look below at their past True Crime Tuesdays!

1. True Crime Tuesday: Edmund Kemper AKA ‘The Co-Ed Killer’

2. True Crime Tuesday: Khalid Aldawsari’s attempted use of WMD

3. True Crime Tuesday: Son of Sam

4. True Crime Tuesday: The Murder of Marjorie Jackson

5. True Crime Tuesday: Levi’s Eyes

6. True Crime Tuesday: Delphi Murders

7. True Crime Tuesday: The Staircase Murderer

8. True Crime Tuesday: H.H. Holmes

9. True Crime Tuesday: The Murder of Herschel Chandler

10. True Crime Tuesday: Killing Time with John Wayne Gacy

11. True Crime Tuesday: The LaSalle Street Murders

12. True Crime Tuesday: Society’s Fascination With Serial Killers

13. True Crime Tuesday: Jim Jones and The Jonestown Massacre

