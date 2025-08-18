Happy National Fajita Day!

National Fajita Day is celebrated every year on August 18, giving food lovers the perfect reason to enjoy sizzling steak, chicken, or veggie fajitas.

From the crackle of the skillet to the fresh tortillas and toppings, fajitas are a Tex-Mex favorite that never goes out of style.

If you’re in Indianapolis and looking for the best fajitas in town, we’ve rounded up the top 5 local restaurants serving up the tastiest versions of this classic dish.

Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis was originally published on b1057.com

1. La Parada Topped the “Top 10 Best Fajitas in Indianapolis” list on Yelp—clearly a favorite for fajita lovers 2. Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine Actively promotes National Fajita Day and serves fajita-style dishes in its Broad Ripple and Mass Ave locations 3. Verde (Ironworks/Fishers) An authentic Mexican steakhouse praised for its fajitas, with glowing reviews highlighting their flavor and presentation 4. Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant Their menu highlights “Texas Fajitas”—a classic throwback with sizzling appeal 5. Guadalajara Grill A long-standing, family-owned spot since 1997 offering fajitas and more, known for consistent quality