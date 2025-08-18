Listen Live
Top 5 Places for Fajitas in Indianapolis

Published on August 18, 2025

Image of sizzling chicken fajitas in an iron skillet/ with sauteed peppers and onions, steaming hot on a wooden board, enhanced with chilies

Source: mtreasure / Getty

Happy National Fajita Day!

National Fajita Day is celebrated every year on August 18, giving food lovers the perfect reason to enjoy sizzling steak, chicken, or veggie fajitas.

From the crackle of the skillet to the fresh tortillas and toppings, fajitas are a Tex-Mex favorite that never goes out of style.

If you’re in Indianapolis and looking for the best fajitas in town, we’ve rounded up the top 5 local restaurants serving up the tastiest versions of this classic dish.

1. La Parada

Topped the “Top 10 Best Fajitas in Indianapolis” list on Yelp—clearly a favorite for fajita lovers

2. Fernando’s Mexican & Brazilian Cuisine

Actively promotes National Fajita Day and serves fajita-style dishes in its Broad Ripple and Mass Ave locations

3. Verde (Ironworks/Fishers)

An authentic Mexican steakhouse praised for its fajitas, with glowing reviews highlighting their flavor and presentation

4. Luciana’s Mexican Restaurant

Their menu highlights “Texas Fajitas”—a classic throwback with sizzling appeal

5. Guadalajara Grill

A long-standing, family-owned spot since 1997 offering fajitas and more, known for consistent quality

