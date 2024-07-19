Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Today

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 7/19/24: Climate Defiance Blocking DNC HQ, William Jacobson Talks About The RNC and Discriminatory Scholarship at IU

Published on July 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 
Archived episodes here:  ABOUT THE SHOW  Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis  What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.    PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio   

1. Climate Defiance protesting at DNC HQ

Listen:

2. William Jacobson Joins Show to talk about the Nineteen Scholarships Discriminating Against Whites At Indiana University

Listen:

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close