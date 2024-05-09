Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Joe Biden, Gender Differences, Beauty Pageant Resignations, Thursday Music Moment, Sriracha, Braun Lt Gov Pick

Published on May 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Joe’s siding with terrorists

Commander-In-Chief's Trophy Event at the White House Source:Getty

2. When it comes to temperature it turns out the genders have some things in common

'One Woman' Magazine Party, 1983 Source:Getty

 

Turns out the genders have some things in common – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-05-gender-difference-perception-ambient-room.html

….but the differences are greater. And we can no longer allow other to warp society – https://www.iwf.org/cruelandunusual/hector-bravo-ferrel/

3. So many pageant resignations

FRANCE-MISS-CONTEST-PEOPLE Source:Getty

So many pageant resignations – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/miss-teen-usa-umasofia-srivastava-relinquishes-crown-days-miss-usa-res-rcna151354

4. “Let’s Get it On” by Marvin Gaye is our Thursday Music Moment

Song – Let’s Get it On
Artist – Marvin Gaye
Album – Let’s Get It On
Year – 1973
 
5. A halt on new sriracha

Template decorative label for sriracha chili sauce Source:Getty

 

Another Sriracha shortage could be coming. A severe drought is to blame. (yahoo.com)

6. Mike Braun’s Lt Gov Pick

Mike Braun Source:WIBC Radio

