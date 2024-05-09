Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr: Joe Biden, Gender Differences, Beauty Pageant Resignations, Thursday Music Moment, Sriracha, Braun Lt Gov Pick

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Joe’s siding with terroristsSource:Getty
Listen:
2. When it comes to temperature it turns out the genders have some things in commonSource:Getty
reference:
Turns out the genders have some things in common – https://medicalxpress.com/news/2024-05-gender-difference-perception-ambient-room.html
….but the differences are greater. And we can no longer allow other to warp society – https://www.iwf.org/cruelandunusual/hector-bravo-ferrel/
3. So many pageant resignationsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
So many pageant resignations – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/miss-teen-usa-umasofia-srivastava-relinquishes-crown-days-miss-usa-res-rcna151354
4. “Let’s Get it On” by Marvin Gaye is our Thursday Music Moment
5. A halt on new srirachaSource:Getty
reference:
Another Sriracha shortage could be coming. A severe drought is to blame. (yahoo.com)
6. Mike Braun’s Lt Gov PickSource:WIBC Radio
Listen: